From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), Nigeria, said it has trained over 1,500 community women with Peacebuilding skills to wade into conflict and ensure peaceful resolution in project areas.

The National Network Coordinator (NNC) of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding- Dr. Bridget Osakwe, disclosed this at a 2-Day review meeting on localization of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 and Women, Peace and Security in Edo State, held in Benin.

She said WANEP’s major achievements have been the drafting of Local and State Action Plans on UNSCR 1325 in Balanga and Kwami Lags in Gombe State; Katagum and Toro in Bauchi State; Maiduguri Municipal Area in Bornu State and Edo State Action Plan on UNSCR 1325.

Giving an overview of the objectives of the meeting, WANEP’s Head of Programme- Mrs Patience Ikpeh-Obaulo, said the meeting aimed to build the understanding of the UNSCR 1325 and Nigerian NAP 1325 among local government authorities, local women activists and leaders, youth activists and leaders, civil society, and marginalized groups in the State.

She said the meeting also aimed to discuss the draft Edo SAP on UNSCR 1325 and identify concrete actions to implement it.

Delivering a keynote lecture on “Understanding Gender and Peacebuilding”, the Executive Director of Women, Youths and Children Advancement Programme- Barr. Agatha Osieke, said peacebuilding is the process or actions taken to create a sustaining peaceful society by addressing the “root causes” of conflict and promoting positive relationship.

She said for a peacebuilding exercise to be successful, it must be based on the philosophy of inclusivity, which include gender equity, gender equality, and social justice.

Quoting Johan Galtung, the peace actor said approaches to peace include: peacekeeping, peacemaking, and peacebuilding.

Also speaking, the Edo State Coordinator of WANEP Nigeria- Comrade Kingsley Kefe said the meeting was happening at a critical moment, when there is so much insecurity in the state adding that the resultant effects are more on women.

The facilitator of the meeting and Women, Peace and Security Consultant- Ms. Amy Oyekunle gave an overview of the Nigeria’s NAP.

She gave some critical Women, Peace and Security issues to include: restricted movement due to religious and cultural practices; human trafficking; ritual killings/organ harvesting, limited women representation in governance, peace and security architecture; cultism and gang-related activities, kidnapping; drug abuse, one-chance-mobility; and sexual and cyber-based GBV.

According to the WPS Consultant, strategies to mitigate the above issues include: public awareness, advocacy, and legislation/legal framework.

Ms. Oyekunle urged both state and non-state actors to collaborate in order to make WPS a success in the state.

Also speaking, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika applauded WANEP for coming up with the meeting.

He said Edo State is long overdue to have her State Action Plan 1325.

He said the Police will continue to promote gender equality and social justice in the discharge of its duties in the State.

The Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) Nigeria, Edo State branch- Princess Francisca Elema, said Edo FIDA will not relent in ensuring that the Edo State Action Plan is domesticated.

A traditional ruler and the Adolor of Ulemon- Chief Henry Ekoma, said the meeting is an eye-opener and assured that the message of Edo SAP will be aired in Ulemon Community.

The chief who is also the Ihama of Else said the contribution of women in peace and security will be commended.