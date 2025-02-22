By Vincent Kalu

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has commended the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, for revolutionising the nation’s civil service.

In a statement, the President General of the group, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, noted that her outstanding service to the nation is unparalleled, stressing that as the Head of Service of the Federation, her leadership and unwavering commitments to enhancing the efficiency and integrity of the civil service have had a profound and positive impact on the country.

“We express sincere appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the decision to appoint Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack as the Head of Service of the Federation. The appointment was a commendable and visionary decision.

“Mrs Walson-Jack’s appointment reflects Mr President’s dedication to ensuring the continued growth and efficiency of the civil service.

Her leadership and remarkable contributions to public service have already demonstrated her commitment to improving the workings of the government, fostering transparency, and enhancing service delivery to Nigerians.

“Under the guidance of Mrs Walson-Jack, the Civil Service has seen tremendous growth in its capacity to deliver services that meet the needs of citizens. Her innovative approaches and tireless dedication to transparency and accountability have significantly improved governance and the way public services are rendered. The nation’s development continues to benefit from the legacy of her efforts.

“Her service has been marked by exceptional professionalism and an unwavering commitment to excellence. She has indeed set a high standard for public service leadership, and it is with great appreciation that we recognise her invaluable contributions,” the statement emphasised.