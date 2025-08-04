By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the May/June 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Dr. Amos Dangut, announced the release of the school exam taken by 1.9 million secondary school students in over 23,000 schools nationwide.

Dangut said despite some hitches experienced during the conduct of the May/June 2025 WASSCE, the school exam was successful.

His words: “Today, I am happy to announce to you that all the processes leading to the release of the results have been concluded.”

He disclosed that there is a 33.8 percent decrease in candidates’ performance.