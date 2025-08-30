Laments out of school children’s rate in Nigeria

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Professor of Early Childhood Education, Mrs. Hannah Ajayi, has lamented that childhood right to education is trampled upon in Nigeria and called for urgent measures to address the menace.

Professor Ajayi who delivered the 404th inaugural lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University on “Give me my childhood: The lamentation of the zero to eight years,” lamented the increasing rate of out of school children.

According to her, “With 2025 statistics, 272 million children are out of school globally while Nigeria have 18.3 million which means childhood right to education is trampled upon in Nigeria.

She said, “Even those who are in school could hardly read or write their names at the completion of primary education due to poor educational policy.”

Ajayi, who is lecturer in the institute of education of OAU, Ile-Ife, posited that there is the need for reconstruction of childhood for clearer understanding and value in the contemporary term.

She said, “Children can make personal decision as early as possible. It behoves on adult to guide the children and not to force their opinion on children.

“Children should be allowed to engage in decision making because it enhances their cognitive, emotional and moral development. This is not indulgence but helping a child to have a balance development by being responsive, consistent and using discipline as supportive measure,” Ajayi said.

She submitted that childhood lamentation is to everyone, parents, teachers, school owners, curriculum planners, the government and even researchers to give attention salient issues that would enhance holistic development of children.

“Childhood cries for respect of their uniqueness, love, opportunity to voice out what is on their mind and to be listened to. Childhood cries for an enabling

environment where they are safe, secure and nurture.

“Childhood cries for developmentally appropriate pedagogy and assessment that would enhance appropriate decisions on and about them.

“Childhood cries for resources in human and materials that will enhance their physical and emotional well-being, social, moral and ethical values and cognitive growth.

“Let us all join hands to give childhood all it takes to be what they are meant to be. Let us remember that paying attention to childhood is like banking for the future we all desire. Let us invest our time, our

kind and cash into childhood and we will reap in multiple folds if we faint not,” Ajayi said.