…Enjoins the people to be part of efforts to tame insecurity in State

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma¹ has assured the people that government will stop at nothing to end the spate of killings, worrisome activities of unknown gunmen in the State (who he said may actually known), and eventually restore peace in the State.

He spoke Sunday while expressing his heartfelt condolences to the people of Imo State in general and Arondizuogu in particular, over the unfortunate recent killing of innocent citizens at Ideato North by unscrupulous elements.

Uzodimma who could not hide his anger in his remarks after Mass at the Government House Chapel over the dastardly act and the security situation in the State, hinted that “some wicked politicians are bent on frustrating the efforts of government to restore peace and security in Imo State.”

He recalled with sadness the incident that happened two years ago when a Local Government Chairman was beheaded in Ideato North, noting that, “two years after, we have arrested the man who beheaded him and the man has confessed as the one who did it and has mentioned some individuals that he is working for.”

“Some of them have been invited by the police and they are under interrogation.”

The Governor stressed that government will stop at nothing to ensure that those who had a hand in the dastardly act face the wrath of the law, “as many more will be invited.”

“It is not enough for people to come around me here to pretend to be working for me when they are busy participating in conspiracy, eliminating innocent lives and trying to pull down government,” an angry Uzodimma voiced out and assured that “activity to make Imo State safe and secure will continue despite all odds.”

He announced that “within the next two weeks, every community in the State will have a functional Vigilance Group that is support and funded by government with every logistics in place for their operations.”

He sought for the cooperation of all to ensure that the exercise is successful, warning those in the habit of frustrating government’s good intentions, often for political interest, to desist in their own interest.

The Governor reminded those who have started heating the polity in Imo State to wait for the appointed time.

On the issue of affordable healthcare for Imo people, Uzodimma encouraged well meaning individuals to support the less privileged ones in their communities to enroll into the Imo Health Insurance Scheme in order to benefit from the free healthcare delivery system.

His advice: “Let us work as brothers and sisters to help restore and achieve the Imo State of our collective dream.”

Earlier in his homily during the Church Service, Rev.Fr. Dr. Augustine Agoawike enjoined Christians to share their heritage and possessions with one another, bringing to the fore the Biblical reminder of the vanity of human possession no matter how precious they may seem in our eyes.

The Clergy emphasised the importance of sharing with others what God has freely given to them, admonishing the Church to learn a vital lesson from the rich man in Jesus’ illustration.

“Our hope should not be focused on our earthly possessions but on God who owns our life,” he said and encouraged the faithful to have the fear of God and abide in peace with one another.