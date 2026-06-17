‘It’s bad, we’ve missed out twice in a row’ – Osimhen on World Cup absence

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has spoken publicly for the first time about the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the disappointment as painful for both himself and his teammates.

The expanded 48-team tournament, which began last week, has brought together nations from across the globe.

However, Nigeria are absent despite Africa receiving nine automatic qualification slots and an additional playoff place.

The Super Eagles fell short after finishing second in their qualification group before losing to DR Congo in the continental playoffs.

The outcome means Nigeria will miss a second consecutive World Cup, extending a difficult run for one of Africa’s traditional football powerhouses.

Nigeria last featured at the World Cup in 2018, meaning several members of the current squad, including Osimhen, are yet to experience football’s biggest stage.

Speaking during a recent social media livestream, the 27-year-old did not hide his disappointment.

“It’s bad, not just for me but for the rest of the guys. We’ve missed out twice in a row. Sometimes life happens, so we just have to keep moving,” Osimhen said.

His comments reflect the frustration surrounding another unsuccessful qualification campaign.

Despite the expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, Nigeria failed to secure one of Africa’s available places.

Attention will now turn to rebuilding the squad ahead of future international competitions as the Super Eagles seek to avoid a prolonged absence from football’s biggest stage.