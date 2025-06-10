16-year-old Oyindamola Apampa is over the moon after scoring an impressive 351 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to reports, Apampa got 65 in English Language, 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, and 90 in Chemistry to make the aggregate of 351.

Speaking on Tuesday, she disclosed that it was her second attempt at the UTME, adding that her initial score of 158 was later invalidated due to technical issues at her exam centre.

The student of Lagoon Secondary School in Lagos attributed her achievement to determination, strategic preparation, and divine favour.

“In my first UTME attempt, I scored 158. However, the results were widely criticised and later acknowledged by the authorities as inaccurate due to technical glitches affecting several examination centres, including mine.

“Consequently, the examination body authorised a resit to address these irregularities. In the resit, I achieved a score of 351.

“My parents made our home a positive place for studying. We have a full library in the family living room, in addition to a separate multimedia study room where the whole family often gets together to talk about different topics and help each other learn,” Apampa shared.

She further gave credit to a learning centre in Lekki, Lagos, for providing its additional academic support via UTME preparation classes and frequent mock examinations.

“The frequent mock exams at our learning centre were a great help in my preparation for UTME,” Apampa stated.