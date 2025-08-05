By John Ogunsemore

Nigerian students studying in the United States risk having their visas revoked for skipping classes or abandoning their academic programme.

The United States Mission in Nigeria stated this in an X post shared on Monday.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your programme of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas.

“Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the post reads.

Meanwhile, the embassy issued a notice on its website, mandating F-1 and M-1 students studying in the United States to attend all classes and maintain normal academic progress.

“Maintain a full course of study each term. If you cannot study full time, contact your DSO immediately. You may be eligible for a reduced course load in limited circumstances,” the embassy stated.

In July, the US Mission warned visa holders against travelling to the United States for the primary purpose of giving birth, to enable their newborns to claim US citizenship.

Emphasising that birth tourism constitutes visa misuse, the embassy warned that consular officers would deny the visa application of any applicant deemed to have this intent.