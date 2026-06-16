First Lady urges clean water, sanitation and hygiene access for African children

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerians and African governments to prioritise access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) for all children across the continent as part of observances for the Day of the African Child 2026.

In a message issued on Tuesday, June 16, Mrs Tinubu said the year’s theme — “Ensuring universal access to water, sanitation, and hygiene for every child in Africa” — highlights essentials that underpin children’s health, dignity and education. She said access to these services is “essential for the well‑being, health, dignity, education, and future of our children.

“Children, regardless of their background, should have access to the basic amenities needed to grow, learn, and thrive,” the First Lady said, urging collective action to build child‑friendly communities, strengthen public health systems and create safe, healthy environments where children can reach their full potential.

The Day of the African Child, commemorated each year on June 16, celebrates the progress and raises awareness of ongoing challenges facing children across Africa, including inadequate water supply, poor sanitation and limited hygiene services that contribute to disease, school absenteeism and early school dropouts.