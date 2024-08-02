US Embassy, Consulate cancel visa appointments

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the United States of America in Abuja and the United States Consulate General in Lagos, have asked their non essential staff to stay at home in view of the protest billed to commence today, August 1, 2024.

The protest by the Take It Back Movement, according to media reports, is billed to end on August 10, 2024.

In a July 31, 2024 Emergency Information for American Citizens on its website, the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said out of an abundance of caution, the United States Embassy in Abuja and the United States Consulate General in Lagos will operate with essential staff only on Thursday August 1, 2024, and on Friday August 2, 2024.

“Non-essential staff are advised to remain at home to avoid any disruptions that may result from the potential nation-wide protests that continue to be reported in the media. “Media reports indicate that protesters are expected to begin gathering at Eagles Square in Abuja mid to late morning. In Lagos, protests may start as early as 8:00 a.m. or 9am and primary locations have been identified as Alausa Park, Freedom Park, and Peace Park. Additional possible protest sites in Lagos include Nahco Bus Stop (Airport Road), Marwa Bus Stop (Lekki-Epe Expressway), and Ikeja “Under the Bridge” (Intersection of Obafemi Awolowo and Allen Avenue). However, protests may occur at other times and locations in Abuja and Lagos, as well as in other cities and population centers in Nigeria over the coming days. Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria further said there is a risk of terror attacks in Nigeria and terrorist groups may take advantage of opportunities created during the potential nation-wide protests to conduct attacks.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria however directed its staff to avoid the areas of the protest, avoid crowds, and exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

The United States Diplomatic Mission also advised that the staff monitor local media for updates, be aware of their surroundings, keep a low profile, verify flight schedules with airlines, review personal security plans and keep cell phones charged in case of emergency and carry proper identification.

“The Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos will offer reduced emergency for American Citizen Services only. All visa appointments have been cancelled,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria stated.