…urges varsity community members to be security conscious

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has clarified recent rumours of the alleged abduction of a female student within the Nsukka campus of the university.

The clarification was contained in a press statement by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Inya Agha Egwu on Friday.

According to the PRO, “On the morning of Saturday, 21st June 2025, the University Community was deeply unsettled by news suggesting that a postgraduate student had been abducted during a morning walk within the premises of our Nsukka Campus. After careful review and investigation by our Security Unit and other security agencies, we wish to categorically state that while one of our students was indeed abducted, the abduction took place outside the University campus.

“The victim, Ms. Dorcas Agabison, a postgraduate student, encountered her abductors outside the campus gates during her routine morning walk.

“However, the Management is relieved to report that Ms. Agabison was released shortly after the incident and she is in good health.

“Because of the general security challenges in the country, we advise our staff and students to be cautious about their movements outside the borders of our campuses, especially during early and late hours.

“Our campus security personnel remain on high alert at all entry and exit points, and they are always ready to deal with intruders and criminal elements who would want to jeopardise the security of our staff and students,” he said.

The statement noted that the campuses are well secured for physical exercises and advised students and staff to make use of the facilities within the campuses for any activity.

“The University of Nigeria campuses are sufficiently spacious and secure for physical exercises such as morning walks and other recreational activities. Facilities such as the University Stadium, open fields, and halls provide safe alternatives for these purposes.

“Our Security Unit is working with the Nigerian Police and neighbourhood security in an ongoing investigation to apprehend the abductors.

“We urge anyone with relevant information to contact the Security Unit of UNN or a nearby police station,” the statement added.

In a related development, the Acting Chief Security Officer of UNN, Mr Christian Alumona, has advised members of the university community to be security conscious and report any act of suspected criminality to the appropriate authorities.

In a memo he addressed to the University community, captioned “Security Caution”, Alumona noted that the security advice was a result of increasing security threats in society.

“We wish to advise members of the University community to remain security conscious and cautious about the people they interact with within and outside the campus.

“Students are particularly advised to prioritise their studies and minimise social activities that take them outside the university campus, where they may be exposed to big security risks

“Notably, some students who engage in early morning physical exercises venture beyond the university premises which poses security risks. Consequently, we strongly advise that such exercises be conducted within the safer confines of the university.

“Avoid passing through the university Gates while in the early morning exercises especially the UBA gate towards the Green House area which is isolated. Better still, make use of the university stadium,” the CSO said.

Alumona, who shared three security hotlines in the memo advise the university community members to always contact any nearby security office outpost or personnel if they have any concerns or need for assistance.