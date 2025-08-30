From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of uninterrupted energy security in no distance time, to boost job creation and advance local technology.

Minister of of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, gave the assurance at the inauguration of the Hon Chojioke Emmanuel NwaDavid-led National Committee on Energy Efficiency, Innovation and Certification (NCEEIC), yesterday in Abuja.

He said said the committee is expected to harmonize the national energy efficiency policies; promote renewable adoption; and foster indigenous innovation across the country.

Nnaji described the NCEEIC inauguration as another milestone in changing the narrative in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable development to boost the nation’s energy security, and technological advancement under the President Tinubu’s administration.

The minister reminded Nigerians that the government had prioritized science, innovation, and energy reforms at the heart of national transformation towards industrialisation and job creation, which his leadership at the Ministry was driving vigorously.

According to him, his ministry has transformed the socioeconomic lives of Nigerians including the rural populace like the advancement of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill; the expansion of research centres; and Nigeria’s strengthened role in global climate and technology networks.

Also, the Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Mustapha Abdullahi, hailed the committee, saying the mandate given to NCEEIC was a bold step towards a sustainable energy future.

“It is geared towards expanding access to clean, affordable power, creating jobs, and fostering long-term economic growth. Together, we are building a greener and more resilient Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, NCEEIC National Coordinator, Nwadavid, assured Nigerians that the committee would carry the assignment diligently and pledged to work with stakeholders to ensure renewable energy and efficiency.

“This is not just a position but a purpose. Our task is to ensure that energy power industries, create jobs, reduce costs for households, and safeguard our environment for generations to come”, he said.

Members of the committee included Adinma Onochie, Technical Lead; Martins Abebe, Communications Officer and Kingsley Onochie, Head of Enforcement.