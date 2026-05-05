UCL: We are ready, PSG won’t defend against Bayern – Enrique

Luis Enrique has said Paris Saint-Germain are fully prepared for their Champions League semi-final clash with Bayern Munich, insisting his side will not sit back despite holding a narrow first-leg advantage.

PSG head into the second leg with a 5-4 lead from the first meeting, but the Spanish coach made it clear the tie remains open and far from decided.

“We are ready,” Enrique said, adding that his team understands the challenge ahead against a Bayern side known for turning games around at home.

He dismissed any idea of a defensive approach, stressing that PSG’s identity is built on attacking football.

“We are certainly not here to defend. We’re trying to win the game,” he said.

Enrique also warned that a one-goal lead offers no comfort at this stage of the competition.

“It’s nothing. It’s just one goal,” he added, underlining the need for focus over the two legs.

The first encounter produced nine goals in a high-intensity game, and Enrique expects another open contest, with both teams likely to push forward rather than protect their positions.

PSG are chasing a place in the final and will need to get past a Bayern side he described as one of the toughest his team has faced this season.