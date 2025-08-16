By Seyi Babalola

Victor Osimhen failed to score in his second debut for Galatasaray on Friday night.

The Super Eagles striker started the 3-0 win over newly promoted Fatih Katagumruk on the bench.

Osimhen was left out of the team for the opening-day win against Gaziantep.

Baris Alper Yilmaz was selected ahead of Osimhen to face Fatih Katagumruk after scoring twice against Gaziantep.

Yilmaz scored again in the tenth minute, before Marius Doh received a straight red card following a VAR review.

Osimhen was finally introduced in the 61st minute.

Galatasaray scored their second goal of the game after 13 minutes of Osimhen’s arrival, as Karagumruk defender Fatih Kurucuk mistakenly put the ball in his own goal.

Then in the 87th minute, Mauro Icardi, who had been introduced in the 81st minute, scored to make it 3-0.