Ezekwesili warns against politicising school abductions

By Chukwuma Umeorah

Former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has warned government officials and political actors against politicising school abductions, insisting that the safety of children should remain a national priority rather than a subject of partisan debate.

Speaking at a News Central Town Hall meeting on insecurity held in Oyo State, Ezekwesili recalled the reaction that followed the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls and urged authorities to focus on protecting citizens. “People started talking politics with the Chibok girls; the role of the government is to make sure that when our children go to school, they are safe,” she said.

Ezekwesili also criticised what she described as the silence of many Nigerians in the face of worsening insecurity. “Until Nigerians speak up, nothing will be done,” she said, adding that she would continue to speak out against ‘government failures’.

The town hall was convened against the backdrop of the May 15, 2026 attack on the Oriire community in Oyo State, where armed bandits abducted 46 persons, including 39 children and seven teachers. One of the teachers was later killed by the kidnappers.

Security personnel, government representatives, academics, civil society groups, victims of kidnapping and residents gathered to discuss the growing security challenges facing Oyo State and the South-West region.

Representing the Oyo State government, Attorney-General Abiodun Akomo said the concerns raised at the gathering were important to the administration.

“The matter is important to us; that is why I am here. I have a choice not to come here today,” he said, while acknowledging the right of citizens to demand accountability from public officials.

Also speaking, Dr. Babatunde Ojebuyi of the University of Ibadan warned against the spread of misinformation during periods of insecurity. He cited instances where false security alerts circulated within the university community but were later disproved after verification.

A kidnap survivor, Mrs. Taiye Ayodele, recounted how she and her son escaped from captivity while her daughter remained with the abductors for two months before regaining freedom.

She further alleged that she was later recaptured by bandits during a church service, raising fresh concerns about the effectiveness of security measures.

Meanwhile, Human rights activist Olabiyi Stephen criticised what he described as unequal treatment of victims by authorities. “it took the government 2 weeks to visit the family of the kidnapped, but when the family of politicians was affected, it took them just 2days,” he said.

On his part, News Central Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Kayode Akintemi, urged participants to remain united in demanding solutions to the security crisis. “It is only those who do not care about their lives, their children and the ones yet to be born who will vote during the election for those who do not care about their lives,” he said.

Akintemi also alleged that kidnappers receive support from individuals outside their camps. The town hall ended with participants calling for stronger action by security agencies and government authorities to address insecurity and prevent further attacks on schools and communities across the country.