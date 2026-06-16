China attaches great importance, actively promotes peace, development in Africa – Chinese Foreign Ministry

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, has said that China attaches great importance to and actively promotes peace and development in Africa.

The Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, stated this, following the opening in Beijing, of a training programme on capacity building in small arms and light weapons control organised by China, the United Nations and Africa.

Lin, while addressing a regular press conference in Beijing, acknowledged the importance of the conference as it related to the relationship between China and Africa.

He said cooperation with African countries on small arms and light weapons control is part of the ten partnership initiatives for joining hands to advance modernization for China and Africa proposed by President Xi Jinping, and one of the priorities of the Global Security Initiative.

Lin said: “The China-UN-Africa training programme on capacity building in small arms and light weapons control opened in Beijing this morning. Co-organized by China and the UN mainly for countries in the African Great Lakes region, this training programme aims to enhance African countries’ capacity in small arms and light weapons control, mitigate risks of illicit circulation of arms, and support the African Union initiative “Silencing the Guns in Africa.”

“China attaches great importance to and actively promotes peace and development in Africa. Cooperation with African countries on small arms and light weapons control is part of the ten partnership initiatives for joining hands to advance modernization for China and Africa proposed by President Xi Jinping, and one of the priorities of the Global Security Initiative.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson further said China has in place, sound policies and practice for small arms and light weapons control, and has for many consecutive years registered one of the lowest rates of violent crimes related to guns or explosives worldwide.

“We stand ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with African countries and offer our assistance in their pursuit of peace, stability, development and prosperity,” Lin stated.