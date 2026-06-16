Sultan, NSCIA urge Nigerians to embrace peace, hope in new Islamic Year

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, have called on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and hope as Muslims across the country join the global Muslim community in celebrating the Islamic New Year, 1448 AH.

The call was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the NSCIA’s Public Affairs Officer, Abbas Jimoh, to mark the commencement of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The Council congratulated Muslims on the beginning of the new year and urged them to reflect on the enduring lessons of the Hijrah (migration) of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which it described as a symbol of faith, sacrifice, perseverance, resilience, unity and trust in Almighty Allah.

The NSCIA said the declaration of Muharram 1448 AH followed the successful sighting and verification of the new moon by the National Moon Sighting Committees across the country, in line with earlier directives issued by the Sultan of Sokoto.

The Council said the new Islamic year presents an opportunity for spiritual renewal, self-examination and recommitment to the values of righteousness, justice, compassion and service to humanity.

While celebrating the occasion, the NSCIA expressed concern over Nigeria’s prevailing security and economic challenges, noting that many citizens continue to grapple with fear, uncertainty and hardship.

It lamented the persistent threats posed by banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other criminal activities across different parts of the country, describing the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers as particularly disturbing. “The safety of citizens remains a critical concern that must be addressed with urgency and sincerity,” the Council stated.

The NSCIA also acknowledged the economic difficulties facing Nigerians, including rising living costs, food inflation and unemployment, which it said continue to place immense pressure on households, and urged the government to ensure that ongoing economic reforms are accompanied by targeted interventions and social protection measures capable of reaching the most vulnerable segments of society.

The Council called on Nigerians, regardless of religious, ethnic or political affiliations, to reject divisive tendencies and work together in addressing the nation’s challenges.

NSCIA said the threats confronting Nigeria affect all citizens and require collective action and national unity to overcome.

It further urged governments at all levels to sustain dialogue with stakeholders and pursue lasting solutions to insecurity and socio-economic difficulties, while encouraging religious leaders and community influencers to promote tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

It stressed that meaningful development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, adding that justice, accountability, good governance and a sustained fight against corruption remain essential to national stability and progress.

The Council also called on security agencies, traditional institutions, religious leaders and citizens to intensify efforts aimed at restoring peace and security across the country and urged political leaders and public office holders to place national interest above partisan considerations and demonstrate integrity, inclusiveness and accountability in the discharge of their responsibilities.

As Muslims mark the beginning of the Hijrah year, the NSCIA encouraged increased devotion through prayers, charity and acts of kindness while praying for lasting peace, security, prosperity and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The Council wished Muslims across Nigeria and around the world a peaceful, rewarding and spiritually fulfilling Hijrah 1448 AH.