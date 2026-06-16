World Cup: Chaos as Algeria, Argentina fans clash in New York

Tension erupted in New York’s Times Square on Tuesday after supporters of Algeria and Argentina clashed hours before their opening Group J fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City.

Videos circulating on social media showed rival supporters pushing and shoving each other in one of the city’s busiest locations, forcing police officers to intervene and restore order.

The footage captured fans wearing Algerian and Argentine colours exchanging heated words before the confrontation escalated. Officers were seen physically separating supporters as large crowds gathered around the scene.

Argentina fans waved flags and chanted while Algerian supporters stood their ground amid the commotion, which briefly disrupted pedestrian movement in the area.

The incident quickly sparked reactions online, with social media users offering mixed responses ranging from calls for sanctions to humorous remarks and criticism directed at both sets of supporters.

The clash comes ahead of a highly anticipated Group J encounter between defending champions Argentina and Algeria.

Led by captain Lionel Messi, Argentina enter the tournament as one of the favourites to retain the title after their triumph in Qatar four years ago. Algeria, meanwhile, are returning to the global stage determined to make a statement against one of football’s biggest powers.

While authorities swiftly contained the disturbance, the incident has once again highlighted concerns over fan behaviour at major international tournaments.

Organisers will be hoping attention quickly shifts back to events on the pitch as both nations prepare for a crucial opening match that could shape the outcome of Group J.

With emotions already running high before kick-off, security officials are expected to maintain a strong presence around match venues to prevent further incidents involving supporters.