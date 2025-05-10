From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will commission numerous infrastructure projects over two weeks to mark President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike announced this on Saturday during a press briefing after inspecting key projects in Abuja, highlighting major roads, water initiatives, and renovated facilities across the city centre, satellite towns, and rural areas.

“The Arterial Road N16 connecting Maitama and Katampe, the 15-kilometre Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX II) to Wassa service carriageway linking Apo and Wassa districts, the Arterial Road N5 from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III, the renovated International Conference Centre (ICC), the Greater Abuja Water project, and various rural roads will all be inaugurated,” Wike said. “It will take us about two weeks to inaugurate most of these projects.”

Wike praised Tinubu’s leadership, crediting him for Abuja’s transformation. “Mr President has given first-class infrastructure to Abuja… Abuja has really changed,” he said, as per a statement by Rabi Umar, Assistant Director of Press. “I want to thank God Almighty for providing the right leadership through Mr President to deliver the dividends of democracy.” He stressed that the Renewed Hope Agenda is evident in these projects, adding, “The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan. We are seeing transformation, and the people can testify.”

The renovated International Conference Centre, Wike noted, will be commissioned first. “The centre was in a terrible state before Mr President directed that it should be rehabilitated and upgraded… What we see today is a product of effective leadership,” he said, commending Julius Berger Nigeria Plc’s quality work.

Wike also inspected the ongoing extension of Obafemi Awolowo Way (N5), handled by Julius Berger, expressing confidence in its readiness. “Their commitment to excellence is evident… This project is a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said. He disclosed that ₦10 billion was approved for the N5 project in the 2024 budget, with hopes for 2025 budget approval to sustain progress.

The minister commended China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC) for progress on OSEX II and Arterial Road N16, noting positive resident feedback. He urged citizens to protect these assets, warning, “These projects are for the benefit of all, and we must work together to safeguard them against vandalism.”

Wike outlined future plans, including water provision for Bwari, Karu, and Kubwa, more road projects, school renovations, and enhanced security. “Our priority is to improve the quality of life for all FCT residents,” he said. The commissioning will peak around Thursday, May 29, 2025, marking Tinubu’s second anniversary.