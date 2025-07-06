… Reveals what Atiku, Obi must do to oust ruling party

By Olakunle Olafioye and Vera Wisdom

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, leader of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted a tough battle ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he seeks another term of office in 2027.

Ayodele identified a horde of factors that could militate against the reelection of the President and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). At the launch of 2025/2026 ‘Warnings to the Nations’, a compendium of prophecies for Nigeria and other countries of the world, the renowned seer revealed the tough battle before President Tinubu as the nation inches towards the next general elections.

The book, which is the 31st edition, also covers prophecies about the nation, the government, agencies, parastatals, organisations in Nigeria and across the world.

At the event, Ayodele also honoured and empowered some journalists. Among them was Vera Wisdom of The Sun.

He identified the economic hardship in the country, insecurity and the ongoing political alignment as some of the factors that could punctuate the president’s second-term ambition. He said: “Majority of those whom Tinubu surrounds himself with will kill his second-term ambition. They are the same set of people he was smiling and laughing with before his election in 2023 but a lot of things have changed now. His economic advisers in particular, will kill his ambition as the economic hardship in the country continues to take a turn for the worse. Again, the unabating security challenge is another major odd against his reelection in 2027. Tinubu will find it rough and tough if he fails to tackle these challenges.”

The man of God called on President Tinubu to do the needful by listening and obeying divine instructions, “Tinubu will bring the solution to Nigerian problems, but if he begins to do it the way he ran Lagos State as a governor, it will not work. God gave him the capacity but the people surrounding him will fail him”.

“He should be focused and be mindful of the kind of political team he is bringing to himself because these are not friends, but enemies.

“Kwankwaso is not the best running mate for Tinubu. The president will have problem should he run with him, Ayodele foretold

Besides insecurity and economic hardship, the renowned cleric also predicted the ongoing political coalition as another pointer to the difficult battle the president might face in his second term ambition. He dismissed the coalition as currently constituted. He particularly pointed out that the inclusion of three politicians in the coalition, whom he didn’t name, would spell an unmitigated disaster for the ruling party in 2027.

“I have a piece of advice about three things Tinubu must not do and I would like to tell him in confidence.

“Atiku and Obi are very serious and may upset Tinubu if they reach an understanding. The coalition would use the US government to fight Tinubu. Trump is one of those who want Tinubu removed. If Tinubu loses the election, APC will die,” he declared.

The man of God also revealed that APC’s major challenge would begin after its national convention. He therefore warned the ruling party to shift the date of its convention to avoid major trouble.

On security, the man of God called on the government to do everything within its power even as he called on security operatives to be more watchful in Benue and Plateau states, saying “bandits are planning a large scale attack in Benue and Plateau states. Let us pray so that there won’t be bombings and shootings and a major security breach in the north, especially in Kano.”