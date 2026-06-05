Security tightened around Aso Rock

• As Sowore leads Abuja protest, demand release of kidnapped schoolchildren

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Security was visibly heightened across access routes to Aso Rock Presidential Villa, yesterday as a combined deployment of anti-riot police, military personnel and other security agencies restricted access at the main gates of the State House and the entire Three-Arms Zone.

Entry to the premises was restricted to only holders of State House identification, while the stern-looking security personnel turned back others who attempted to approach the gates.

The tightened security measures as early as 8 a.m was noted when all vehicle entry points to the seat of power were subjected to thorough screening. The lockdown caused significant traffic disruptions across Abuja. The restrictions follow Sowore’s ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu, in which he declared: “We’ll march to Aso Villa on Thursday if abducted Oyo pupils are not rescued.”

The activist gave the government “orders” to secure the release of the 46 pupils and teachers abducted on May 15 from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), blasted President Tinubu for what he described as government’s negligence, declaring: “You can’t claim to be president, not doing your job.”

He accused the administration of failing to protect Nigerian citizens amid escalating kidnappings and insecurity across the country.

The Oyo State abduction has sparked widespread public outrage, with the National Union of Teachers (NUT) launching nationwide protests demanding the children’s release. Sowore joined existing protests by Oyo residents and teachers who have been demanding action from the government.

“This is not about hype or social media grandstanding. This is about the life of children,” Sowore emphasised, countering criticism that his protest was merely for publicity.

The protest threat comes amid growing frustration over insecurity in Nigeria, with citizens increasingly demanding stronger government action against kidnappers and improved protection for vulnerable populations, including schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, scores of protesters took to the streets of Abuja for the second time as the African Action Congress (AAC) and its allied movement marched through the city centre, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of schoolchildren and teachers abducted across the country.

The demonstrators moved from the Eagle Square through major thoroughfares including Shehu Shagari Way, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent and Aminu Kano Way carrying placards bearing inscriptions such as: “Release our children and teachers unconditionally,” “Teachers deserve security, not fear,” “End the reign of fear in our schools,” “Tinubu, rescue the children,” and “School should be a sanctuary, not a crime scene.”

Addressing the crowd, Sowore issued a direct challenge to President Tinubu, demanding the safe return of the abducted victims or his resignation for failing in the fundamental duty of protecting Nigerian lives.

“You cannot claim to be president of Nigeria and then refuse to do the job of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. We are not here to beg anybody. We are just asking people who claim they are elected to protect Nigerians to do their work.”

Sowore also took aim at the heavy security presence deployed to contain the march, arguing that the same resources could be better used protecting schools.

He appealed directly to security agents: “Your children are also in schools. If the school becomes a ground for kidnapping, one day your children too will be kidnapped.”

The protest was triggered by the May 15, 2026, abductions of approximately 39 students and seven teachers from three schools Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School — in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State. On the same day, 42 pupils were abducted from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira-Uba, Borno State.

In response, the federal government on Sunday dispatched a high-powered delegation to the affected Oyo communities, led by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and comprising the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Chief of Defence Staff. President Tinubu also approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards and the deployment of a specialised rescue unit.