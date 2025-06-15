From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has renewed his directive to security agencies to implement earlier orders aimed at restoring lasting peace and security in Benue State following a recent wave of deadly reprisal attacks.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga, the President reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ending the crisis and ensuring justice for victims on all sides.

He described the ongoing violence as “inhuman and anti-progress,” condemning the killings that have claimed many lives. He emphasised the urgent need for decisive action and responsible leadership to halt the bloodshed.

“The latest news of wanton killings in Benue State is very depressing. We must not allow this bloodletting to continue unabated. Enough is now enough,” President Tinubu said. “I have directed the security agencies to act decisively and arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict and prosecute them.”

In line with this directive, intelligence chiefs, police, and military personnel have been deployed to Benue State to lead security operations and restore order.

Furthermore, the President charged Governor Hyacinth Alia with convening reconciliation meetings and fostering dialogue among the warring parties—farmers, herders, and communities—to end the cycle of violence and promote peaceful coexistence.

“Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings,” the president urged. “This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue. Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony and differences are identified and addressed with fairness, openness and justice.”