From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The remains of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, was buried at his residence in Daura, amidst tears and prayers.

The Federal Government had declared a public holiday in honour of the late president, who died on Sunday in a London clinic in the UK. The holiday was part of the ongoing seven-day national mourning period earlier announced by President Bola Tinubu to pay tribute to Buhari’s life and legacy.

The aircraft that conveyed his body arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, aboard Nigerian Air Force Flight 5N-FGT 001 at 1:50pm.

President Tinubu led a gathering of some African leaders, senior government officials, traditional rulers, political leaders and other citizens to pay final respect to the former president, who was laid to rest in his hometown, Daura.

The funeral prayer held at the PMB Helicopter Ground in Daura witnessed an outpouring of emotion from citizens across the state who came to bid farewell to one of Nigeria’s most influential leaders.

On arrival in Daura, the body was received by a mammoth crowd, praising the name of Allah and seeking divine mercy for the former Nigerian leader.

The family members of the late president were allowed to see his corpse for a few minutes to offer fervent prayers for the repose of his soul.

Buhari, a former military head of state from 1984 to 1985, returned to power through democratic elections in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

The burial prayer was conducted, according to Islamic rites, by the Chief Imam of Daura, Sheikh Alhaji Salisu Rabiu. The ceremony attracted a number of foreign dignitaries, including President Umaru Sissoci Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Lamine Zeine and former President of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar were among the most prominent Nigerian leaders present, alongside the National Assembly leadership, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President, Barau I. Jibrin, Senator Kawu Sumaila, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Sani Bello, former Senator Abu Ibrahim, and former Senator Yariman Bakura.

Security chiefs in attendance included Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla; former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Y. Buratai (retd) and former Director General of DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda led the state government delegation, which included the Deputy Governor, Faruq Lawal Jobe, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura, Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari and members of the State Executive Council.

The Federal Government’s officials present included Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare and Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

The delegation also included Minister of Information and National Orientation; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari; former Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, and former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The ceremony was also attended by Nigeria Governors’ Forum chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, alongside governors from Bauchi, Bala Mohammed; Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Kano, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule; Gombe, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya; Jigawa, Umar Namadi; Kebbi, Nasir Idris; Zamfara, Dauda Lawal; Sokoto, Ahmed Aliyu and Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The others are Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and Cross River State, Governor Bassey Edet Otu. Former governors in attendance included Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina), Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

Private sector leaders, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata and Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal joined other dignitaries, while traditional rulers, included Emirs of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman; Daura, Alhaji Faruq Umar Faruq; and Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

21-gun salute

As part of the final honours, a joint military team rendered a 21-gun salute before the former president was interred at his private residence in Daura.

Before his final interment, Chief of Defence Staff, General Must, who read Buhari’s citation, described his demise as a profound loss to the country and his immediate family.

Musa said Buhari was a fine soldier, who exhibited a high sense of professionalism, discipline, honesty, integrity and selfless service to the country.

Standing tall in death

Daura, the hometown of the late president, turned to ‘Mecca’ of sorts during the funeral. Over the years, the name Buhari has actually become synonymous with Daura, and even more popular than the historical figure, Bayyajida, credited with the founding of the Hausa city states. Bayyajida, a migrant prince from Baghdad was said to have killed a giant serpent in a well in Daura, preventing residents from regular access to the water therein. Bayyajida eventually married a Daura princess, according to history, and that was in the 10th century. But, the well is still there and has since become a tourists’ centre and located at the Kusugu area, near the Daura Emir’s palace.

In modern times, Buhari might have attained a legendary status, beginning from way back in 1983 when he led the successful military putsch that ousted the then President Shehu Shagari’s government. He subsequently emerged Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces until 1985 when Gen. Ibrahim Babangida terminated that regime in a counter-coup plot.

Years later, having apparently transformed into a democrat, Buhari contested elections several times to occupy the office of the president of Nigeria. Fate did not smile on him until 2015 when he clinched the position and held onto it till 2023, after serving a second term in office.

Larger than life

Even in death, Buhari’s stature appeared to have loomed larger than life given the massive turn-out of sympathisers at his funeral. Indeed, while he held public office, politicians and all manner of people, including booth-lickers usually thronged the residence, while he was on break for various festivities. In death, perhaps for a long time to come, Daura may not play host to the number of visitors, who trouped into the otherwise sleepy town this historic yesterday.

Last respect

All other roads snaked into Daura, a 72-kilometre stretch from the Katsina metropolis. From the neighbouring Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara and Sokoto states, the people went to pay their last tribute to a man who was both loved and despised for various reasons. The equally sleepy Katsina airport also came alive as the tarmac graced aircrafts of various sizes and makes. Moreover, with the presence of President Tinubu, it would seem as if all the nation’s entire security forces were temporarily relocated to Daura.

A number of journalists among other visitors began to arrive at the residence as early as 6am but by 9am, the entrance to the main gate had become inaccessible as security agents battled to contain the crowd, a spillover from the human and vehicular traffic in the expansive residence.

More dignitaries

Former Vice President,Atiku Abubakar, was there. Enugu State governor , Peter Mba was also there. So also were former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, Prof. Isah Pantami, Ali Modu Sheriff, Aliyu Wamako, Senator Aminu Tambwal, Kayode Fayemi, Yahaya Bello, Pauline Tallin and former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, along with so many others were at the Daura residence.

Pantami equated Buhari’s name with integrity. “I have never doubted the integrity of the late president. Buhari’s name is synonymous with integrity. One may argue if you don’t like him but for those of us who interacted with him for several years, there is no doubt that his name is synonymous with integrity because I lived with him for 25-years and Almighty is my witness, I have never doubted that integrity throughout my interactions with him. Part of his legacies that I will always remember is his patriotism, discipline and critical thinking,” he said.

Colossus in Nigeria’s history

Former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (red), said the late president’s death was not just for his immediate family, but for the entire nation that he served with unmatched devotion and dignity.

‘’As a soldier, General Buhari stood tall with courage, unwavering discipline and an incorruptible spirit.

‘’As a statesman and former president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he embodied the highest ideals of public service, personal sacrifice and national commitment.

‘’His journey through Nigeria’s turbulent political and security landscape remains a testament to his resilience, fortitude and selfless patriotism.

‘’His impact on my life and the lives of countless others in the military and civilian spheres, will remain indelible.

‘’In his quiet and unassuming style—he was never one to seek adulation or publicity for what he did.’’

Gambo said Buhari invested in the welfare of military personnel, and the acquisition of new hardware and equipment for more efficient and effective service delivery.

He said that Buhari’s integrity was an enduring signature which is exemplified by is not being swayed by transient gains and a strong love for the country.

‘’His deep compassion for the poor and the less privileged reflected in his policies and personal conduct.

‘’His austere lifestyle, transparent governance style and tireless war against corruption set a standard that continues to inspire generations of Nigerians.

‘’There was no bigger fan of his than my mother, and her joy was indescribable when I was named the Chief of Naval Staff by a President she deeply admired and had followed for decades.’’

Gambo urged Buhari’s family and Nigerians to find solace in the knowledge that he served his people with honour, and dignity.

‘’He will forever be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders in our nation’s history. His legacy is a light that will never fade, Insha Allah,’’ he said.

Gambo prayed for the repose of the deceased and asked Allah to grants him Aljannah Firdaus.