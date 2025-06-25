President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his 60th birthday, commending his dedication to the development of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

President Tinubu noted that the sixth democratically elected governor of Lagos State, who turned 60 June 25, 2025, began his political journey under his mentorship when he served as Lagos State Governor from 1999 to 2007.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised Sanwo-Olu’s unwavering commitment to Lagos State’s growth, highlighting his alignment with the transformational master plan initiated during Tinubu’s tenure.

The President remarked:

“Your execution of this vision is exemplified by landmark achievements, including completing the Blue and Red Rail lines and the ongoing preparations for the Purple Line, which will serve the vital Lekki corridor. I urge you to sustain this trajectory by prioritising impactful projects for Lagosians, notably the long-awaited Fourth Mainland Bridge and the Freedom Way to Victoria Garden City (VGC) Road.”

President Tinubu also wished the Governor continued good health and longevity to serve Lagos State and Nigeria effectively.

Echoing the President’s sentiments, his wife, First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, sent her heartfelt congratulations. She said: “60 Hearty Cheers to Mr. Governor! Your dedication to service has set you apart as an exemplary leader. As you mark this special day, may you be blessed with more wisdom, strength, and divine health to fulfill your God-ordained purpose. I wish you many more years of success on earth. Congratulations and Happy 60th Birthday.”

Sanwo-Olu’s distinguished public service career includes leadership roles such as Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation and three-time Commissioner across key ministries, including Economic Planning and Budget, Commerce and Industry, and Establishments, Training, and Pensions.