From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has praised Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for their outstanding discipline, focus, team spirit, and unwavering consistency displayed throughout the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s commendation followed their hard-fought 75–68 victory over Senegal in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, which secured their place in the final for the fifth consecutive time.

Describing the win as “the final before the final,” President Tinubu highlighted the resilience and dominance of the reigning champions, who defeated Senegal for the seventh time in their storied rivalry. He noted that the team has also qualified for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments scheduled for March next year.

“The discipline, focus, and team spirit consistently displayed by D’Tigress throughout this tournament have truly brought honour to our nation and earned global respect for our players and coaches,” President Tinubu said. “These qualities have been instrumental in their journey to the final once again.”

The President also singled out the team’s trailblazing head coach, Rena Wakama, as a source of inspiration. “I especially commend Coach Wakama, the first female head coach of D’Tigress. Her leadership and experience, both from her days on the court and now from the bench, continue to elevate this team to new heights in a highly competitive sport.”

Assuring the team of his full support, President Tinubu declared, “We stand firmly behind D’Tigress as they pursue their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and their seventh overall. Nigeria is proud, and we will continue to back them every step of the way.”