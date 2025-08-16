From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Security operatives in Kaduna have arrested a suspected vote-buyer with over N25.9 million cash, allegedly meant to compromise Saturday’s by-elections in the state.

The suspect, identified as Shehu Aliyu Patangi, was apprehended around 3:30 am on Saturday in a popular hotel along Turunku Road in Kaduna metropolis by operatives of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), working in collaboration with other security agencies.

Spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, in a statement on Saturday, said a total of ₦25,963,000 was recovered from the suspect, believed to be earmarked for inducing voters in the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency election.

He added that Patangi confessed during interrogation that the money was intended for bribing eligible voters and pleaded for leniency.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, praised the synergy among security agencies, stressing that anyone caught attempting to undermine the electoral process, regardless of political status, would face the full wrath of the law.

He assured that security had been tightened across all flashpoints to guarantee free, fair and credible polls.

The police urged residents to turn out peacefully and exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation, reiterating the commitment of security agencies to protect lives, property and the integrity of the electoral process before, during and after the elections.