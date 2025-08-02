By Seyi Babalola

Rasheedat Ajibade, the captain of the Super Falcons, paid a visit to Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State on Saturday and celebrated her Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) win with her spiritual family.

During the ‘Power Must Change Hands’ service, Ajibade presented her winner’s medal and awards to the church’s General Overseer, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, and his wife, as a gesture of thanksgiving.

She credited divine protection for her team’s success, saying her gesture was in appreciation of God’s covering throughout the tournament.

Ajibade, known for boldly expressing her faith, was warmly received by the congregation, who celebrated her achievement with cheers and prayers.

Ajibade, who won three Woman of the Match awards at the just-concluded WAFCON, was named the Player of the Tournament. She scored once but was instrumental in Nigeria’s push for the 10th WAFCON crown.