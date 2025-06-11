Inside Jos Wildlife Park, one of premier wildlife reserves in the country, economic hardship, acute

malnutrition undermine Nigeria’s next leaders

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Across many underreported communities in Nigeria, a silent emergency is unfolding, one that poses a serious threat to the country’s future leadership and national development.

As economic hardship deepens and inflation drives food prices and soup ingredients beyond the reach of ordinary families, the quality of children’s diets is deteriorating fast.

The direct consequence is a generation at risk of cognitive impairment, poor academic performance and diminished leadership potential in coming years, especially as no one knows the next President, governors and lawmakers, among others.

Research consistently shows that chronic under-nourishment, especially during the first 1,000 days (window) of a child’s life, leads to stunted growth, delayed cognitive development and long-term mental deficits.

In Nigeria, where over 12 million children are stunted and two million suffer from severe acute malnutrition, the implications are not just medical, they are also existential.

For example, a malnourished child today is a slow learner tomorrow and, ultimately, a compromised leader in the future, as seen in dishonourable behaviour and attitude of some current crop of leaders in the country.

Kaduna State’s worsening malnutrition crisis is a microcosm of a national catastrophe whereby families are cutting back on protein, fruits, and vegetables even when most peasant farmers that form the largest GDP contributors grow these nutritional farm produce, yet food security is a growing concern.

In Gidan Maigari, Zangon Aya ward, a remote village nestled within the rugged terrain of Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, an urgent battle waged by vaccines hesitancy, nutritional supplements and compassion is ongoing.

“I feed her with rice, ground pepper and salt. I sometimes give her bread and water, too.

“Fish, meat or even crayfish is no longer available here and even if they are, they are not affordable”, said a woman whose two-year-old daughter suffers acute malnutrition in Gidan Maigari.

Earlier, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government and local health authorities, returned to the village for a Special Zero-Dose Integrated Mobile Outreach Service.

The initiative targets children who have never received any form of immunization, referred to as “zero-dose” children, and those suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), a condition that threatens survival and development in early childhood.

The follow-up outreach, held shortly after an initial intervention on May 28, 2025, came in response to the sobering revelations from that first visit.

A staggering 48 zero-dose children were identified, alongside over 50 cases of SAM. Nine individuals, including children and a pregnant woman, showed signs of suspected measles.

Nutrition specialist at UNICEF, Kaduna Field Office, Chinwe Ezeife, told Daily Sun that, being children-focused, her organisation is always scanning through hard-to-reach communities and offering medical and nutritional intervention, in collaboration with respective governments.

“We are back in this community to deepen service delivery. The scale of needs identified during the first round was overwhelming.

“We couldn’t conduct thorough investigations and assessments then. So, this return is to ensure we don’t leave anyone behind,” she said.

The outreach provided a comprehensive package of services, including routine immunizations, antenatal care, vitamin A supplementation, deworming, treatment for malaria and skin infections, blood pressure checks for adults, and Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) counselling.

Pregnant women received multiple micronutrient supplements, and caregivers were educated on how to prepare nutrient-rich meals using locally available foods.

“We are placing significant emphasis on preventive health. This includes food demonstrations to promote dietary diversity and MIYCN counselling, encouraging women to initiate breastfeeding within one hour of childbirth and continue exclusive breastfeeding for six months,” Ezeife said.

According to the latest data from the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), approximately two million Nigerian children under five suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

Kaduna State alone accounts for over 86,000 SAM cases annually. The National Nutrition and Health Survey also ranks Kaduna among the 10 worst-affected states for stunting, a condition affecting nearly 37% of Nigerian children.

To address this crisis, Kaduna State has adopted a multi-sectoral approach through its State Committee on Food and Nutrition.

The state government has rolled out the Kaduna State Multi-Sectoral Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition (KD-MSPAN) and is investing in community nutrition projects, including the procurement and distribution of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), micronutrient powders, and support for Outpatient Therapeutic Programmes (OTP) in primary health centres.

For Muhammad Tukur, the assistant state nutrition officer, the goal is to not only treat but also prevent future cases of malnutrition.

“We screen the children using the MUAC method. Any child with MUAC below 11.5cm is assessed further. If there are no complications, they are enrolled in the OTP where we provide RUTF and supportive drugs. Complicated cases are referred to the stabilization centre in Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna”, he said.

“We also focus on prevention by teaching caregivers how to prepare nutritious meals. Social protection and food security are crucial to solving the root causes of malnutrition,” Tukur emphasized.

Village head of Gidan Maigari, Alhaji Surajo, expressed both appreciation and concern.

“We are surrounded by villages and ditches with no hospital nearby. The closest health facility is in Zangon Aya or Zaria, and that’s far.

“Sometimes, when a woman is in labour, before we can get to those health facilities, she gives birth on the way,” the village head said.

Surajo added that the village once had a small medical outlet, but it was destroyed by heavy rains.

He said: “We are suffering. This outreach is a big relief, but we need a permanent health facility in this village. We thank all the partners involved.”

UNICEF has pledged continued support. “This community is now on our radar for ongoing engagement. We will keep returning and partnering with the government to ensure no child is left behind,” the UNICEF officer promised.

As the mobile teams packed their equipment and planned their next move, one thing was clear: the fight against malnutrition and vaccine inequity in Kaduna State was far from over but the collective resolve to win it was stronger than ever.

That again depends largely on the strong political will of Governor Uba Sani and his administration’s resolve to soar above donour agency dependency.