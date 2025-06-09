From Rita Ugo

The Vice Chancellor of Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Prof Adesola Ajayi, has stressed the crucial role of research in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at a two-day German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) Alumnae workshop at Babcock University, he stressed the need for strategic research on climate change drivers, such as consumption, production, distribution, and degradation.

Prof Ajayi urged women to play a more significant role in citizen communication and advocacy, leveraging their potential to end poverty.

He praised the organisers for advocating climate change mitigation and research, encouraging them to expand their advocacy group and focus on impactful research.

The workshop, themed “From Vulnerability to Resilience: Empowering Women to Address Climate Change through Sustainable Development Goals,” aimed to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and publication in climate change mitigation, among other objectives.

Participants from Nigeria, Republic of Benin, and Ghana attended physically, with several participants joining virtually from Cameroon, Zambia, South Africa, and Germany. The conference was organised by African Women in Climate Research and Action (AWCRA) and Babcock University, with support from DAAD.

Keynote speaker, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms Abisola Olusanya, emphasised that climate change is a reality in Nigeria, with women bearing the burden but also holding the promise for transformative change.

She stressed the need for partnerships to build food systems that work for women, while addressing structural disadvantages they face.

Olusanya was represented by the director, Farm Service and Entrepreneurial Centre, Mrs Olawunmi Akinola.

Director of Research, Innovation and International Cooperation (RIIC), Babcock University, Prof Grace Tayo, said women, as key agents of change, if empowered with knowledge and skills to adapt to climate change, can build more resilient communities that promote sustainable development.

Coordinator of AWCRA, Dr Omowunmi Kayode, said the objective was to empower actionable solutions that would effectively address the pressing climate challenge facing the continent.

She said she looked forward to a memorable and impactful event that would birth innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

“Let us work together to harness our collective expertise and creativity to drive meaningful change,” she added.

A highlight of the event was the inauguration of the pioneer Climate ChInnovation at Babcock University High School, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.