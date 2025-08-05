By Seyi Babalola

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has declared that the South-East will produce Nigeria’s President someday but not in the 2027 elections.

Umahi said this in a statement, urging people in the zone to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

He was claimed to be replying to an online article titled ‘The Politics of Asphalt: Why is the South East Missing from the Map?’.

According to the immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, he has mandated all the regional directors of the Ministry of Works to return to site across the country to compile inherited but ongoing projects and new projects for Nigerians to appreciate the “huge works” that Tinubu is doing, irrespective of who voted or did not vote for him.

The minister stated further that Tinubu is using “fair distribution of infrastructure to reunite Nigerians and renew their hope”, adding that “only those who open their eyes will see the light of change in Nigeria”.