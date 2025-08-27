From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The Sokoto State government has unveiled a mix of infrastructure approvals and tough accountability measures, signalling a shift towards enforcing deadlines and reclaiming public funds lost to abandoned projects.

At the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, August 27, officials announced plans to renovate nine general hospitals, complete strategic road projects, and establish a livestock services centre. At the same time, the government terminated market contracts that had stalled since 2021, vowing to prosecute defaulting contractors.

Commissioner for Health Dr Faruk Umar Wurno disclosed that hospitals across nine local governments would be rehabilitated within six months at a combined cost of billions of naira. “Strict timelines and penalties will be enforced. This government will not allow any contractor to waste public funds or compromise service delivery,” he said.

The hospitals include facilities in Silame, Wamakko, Binji, Kware, Gwadabawa, Goronyo, Gada, and Illela, where works will cover renovation, fire reconstruction, and completion of abandoned structures, making it the costliest project.

On road infrastructure, Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barr Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho, confirmed the continuation of the Tashan Illela to More road at an additional cost of ₦2.4 billion. The project was inherited from the previous administration but will now be fast-tracked with the original contractor retained.

Meanwhile, the government approved the establishment of a ₦394.7 million Livestock Services Centre in Huchi, Wamakko LGA, spanning 300 hectares to provide veterinary care, animal husbandry training, and youth empowerment opportunities.

However, the most decisive action came in the wake of a damning review of the Sokoto Central Market contracts. Commissioner for Justice, Barr Nasiru Muhammad Binji, revealed that over 30 out of 36 contractors abandoned their sites despite receiving 30% mobilisation fees. “Only a handful of contractors are genuinely owed. The rest must refund the state, and defaulters will face prosecution,” he said.

The State Executive Council has directed the Sokoto Investment Company to re-award the abandoned contracts to credible firms for immediate completion, while initiating recovery of funds from defaulting contractors.

Council members stressed that the new wave of projects and sanctions marks a turning point in governance. “This administration will not tolerate contract breaches or endless delays. Every naira spent must translate into results for the people of Sokoto,” the commissioners declared.