From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ace Comedian, Dr Obinna Simon popularly known as MC Tagwaye, has declared his intention to contest the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship election, on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Simon, in a statement, yesterday, said his vision for AMAC is one of progress, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

He said he intents to leverage his unique blend of skills and experience to drive positive change and ensure that the council becomes a model for effective governance in Nigeria.

In addition, he accused the All Progressives Congress (APC), of deviating from its core mandate of salvaging the country from bad governance.

He said: “As someone who has witnessed these struggles firsthand, I have decided to join the race for AMAC Chairman under the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

“My decision to run for office is not taken lightly. As a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I was deeply committed to the party’s ideals.

“However, over time, I came to realize that the party had deviated from its original mission and was no longer prioritizing the welfare and progress of the Nigerian people.

“Its policies and actions perpetuated hardship on low-income earners, and I could no longer continue to associate with a party that seemed to have lost sight of its founding principles.

“As a renowned entertainer, businessman, politician, and youth leader, I have always been passionate about serving my community and empowering the youth and women. My vision for AMAC is one of progress, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

“I aim to leverage my unique blend of skills and experience to drive positive change and ensure that our council becomes a model for effective governance in Nigeria.

“I plan to establish programs that will equip our youth with the skills and resources needed to succeed in today’s competitive world.

“My administration will work towards establishing cottage industries that will create jobs and stimulate economic growth in our community.

“I’m driven by a profound conviction that I can catalyze transformative changes in AMAC by championing causes that uplift marginalized communities, advocating for policies that tackle pressing challenges in healthcare, education, affordable accommodation and infrastructure, and demonstrating unwavering commitment to honesty, transparency, and accountability.

“By doing so, I aim to not only fortify democratic institutions but also ensure that our government prioritizes the welfare and progress of AMAC citizens.

“My ultimate goal in joining this chairmanship race is to seize the opportunity to shape the trajectory of our nation and leave an indelible mark on the lives of AMAC residents, fostering a brighter future for generations to come.”

“I invite all citizens of AMAC to join me in this journey. Let us work together to build a brighter future for our community. I ask for your support, your vote, and your prayers.”