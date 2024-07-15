Rivers: Pro-Wike Assembly declares shutdown of Consolidated Revenue Fund

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly faction led by Martin Amaewhule, has written to the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, announcing shutting down of the State Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The Assembly took the decision at its fourth legislative sitting of the second session of the 10th Assembly, Monday.

During plenary, House Leader, Major Jack, had drawn the attention of the Assembly again to the fact that given the combined provisions of Sections 121 and 122 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as altered, the governor has continued to violate the Constitution by spending from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State without an Appropriation Law.

In a statement signed by Martins Wachukwu, Special Assistant On Media to the Speaker, said debating on the statement by the House Leader, members in unison and in strong terms condemned “Governor Fubara’s wanton disregard to the Constitution, despite repeating reminders of the consequences of his actions; thereby expressing their support for the shutdown of expenditure from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State forthwith.”

Commenting on the House Leader’s statement, the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, stated that, “it is unfortunate that Governor Fubara now sees violation of the provisions of the Constitution and judgements of Courts as a way of governance.”

He added that “as representatives of the people, the House would not look the other way while the Governor consistently trample on the Constitution he swore to uphold.

The House, therefore, resolved to write to the Governor, intimating him of the shutdown of all expenditures from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State.

Also, the House further resolved to notify the Federal government, its relevant agencies, banks, local and foreign donor agencies of the development, and to advise them not to have any transactions with the Government of Rivers State, pending the resolution of matters relating to the 2024 Appropriation Law.