By John Ogunsemore

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN said the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas has run afoul of constitutional procedure and flouted President Bola Tinubu’s directives and should be removed.

Falana stated this in a statement released on Thursday.

The president appointed Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff, as Sole Administrator of Rivers on March 18, temporarily replacing Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who proceeded on a six-month suspension.

Ibas was officially inaugurated on March 19.

In Thursday’s statement, Falana referenced the official Federal Government Gazette, which outlined the terms governing the Sole Administrator’s operations.

The document quoted President Tinubu as saying, “the Sole Administrator shall operate on the basis of such Regulations that may, from time to time, be issued by me.”

Falana said, “It is common knowledge that President Bola Tinubu has not issued any Regulation for the operation of the Sole Administrator.”

He noted that the Sole Administrator has embarked on “unlawful” actions, including making appointments and removing officials earlier appointed by Fubara.

“By treating the orders of President Bola Tinubu with contempt, the Sole Administrator has compounded the illegality of his appointment.

“The Sole Administrator ought to be removed without any further delay,” Falana stated.