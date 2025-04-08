Four individuals who were incarcerated after the fire at the Rivers House of Assembly have alleged that they are being pressured to implicate Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Chime Ezebalike, Kenneth Kpasa, Oladele Lukman, and MacPherson Olumini were locked up in Kuje Correctional Facility for about six months but were acquitted of the charges in November 2024.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, Ezebalike revealed that they were approached by a prominent PDP leader in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to change their story.

“We were asked to rewrite our story and falsely name Edison Ehie as the mastermind of the Assembly fire.

“This is after everything we have been through. We cannot be part of any nefarious plot, especially not after the trauma we endured,” he said.

They further stated that they are being used to implicate Ehie in the Assembly fire, the murder of Bako Angbashim, a DPO in the Ahaoda Area, and an alleged assassination attempt on the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule.