From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the house of representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has called for the restoration of Abakaliki street in Anambra State to promote unity and oneness among the two states.

Abakaliki street in Awka was changed to club road by Anambra State government.

Ogah who is the Chairman, House Committee on Correctional Services urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to immediately restore Abakaliki street to the state, warning that failure to do so, may make Ebonyi State to start changing all streets in Abakaliki to Ebonyi names and villages.

He noted that Anambra has over 100 streets in Ebonyi State and wondered why the only street named after Ebonyi State should be changed in Anambra.

Ogah said Ebonyi State has been so kind to Anambra people by accommodating them in all aspects of life including elective and appointive positions and other areas whereas Ebonyi people living in Anambra have not been treated fairly in that state.

“Professor Chukwuma Soludo should readdress the issue of changing Abakaliki street to clock street in Anambra. If he fails to do this, it will make Ebonyi people to change all the names of Anambra streets in Ebonyi State.

“In Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, we have Awka street, Onitsha street, Ekwulumili street, Ekwulobia street, Aforezuna street and many others and they have not been changed.

“Anambra has over 100 streets in Abakaliki and only one street named after Abakaliki in Anambra State has been changed. Governor Soludo should change his decision immediately. If he doesn’t do so, we will start renaming the streets we named Anambra to our own names and our villages

“So many Anambra people settled in Ebonyi State and became what they are today. We have spera-in-deo, tycoon, Nnolum, Ezeadikwa, JAP Okoro and so many others. These men have investments scattered allover Ebonyi State and they also have streets named after them in Ebonyi State.

“There are many traditional rulers of Anambra living in Ebonyi State and they were given many plots of lands by the state which Anambra people have not done for Ebonyi people living in Anambra. Governor Soludo needs to reciprocate all these Ebonyi gestures Ebonyi people are showing to his people living in our dear state.

“Every administration in Ebonyi State has always given Anambra people in the state positions both elected and appointed from Walter Feghabor to the present administration. Anambra people have become house of Assembly members, commissioners, SAs, board members and other positions in Ebonyi State and the records are there.

“Soludo should not remind Ebonyi people when Dr. Achi from Ebonyi State contested councilorship position in Nnewi and Anambra people chased Ebonyi people out of the area and refused to allow Achi to stand for the election”, he said.

He advised the Governor to start recognizing Ebonyi people in Anambra State by giving them lands and some other things the way different administration in Ebonyi State has been doing to Anambra people in the state to ensure harmony and peaceful co-existence.