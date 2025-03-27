From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has approved, for second reading, a bill proposing 60 years as the maximum age limit for presidential, vice presidential and governorship and deputy governorship candidates in the country.

The bill, which is sponsored by the member representing Ideato Federal Constituency, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, is also proposing a minimum of first degree as educational qualifications for anyone aspiring to serve as president, vice president, governor and deputy governor in the country.

Details later…