Mass defection hits ADC in Bayelsa as 300 members join APC

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Over 300 members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Yenagoa council area of Bayelsa State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party faithful were led by their leader, Hon. Otasome Benjamin Obesi, who said he was impressed by the excellent works of the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, noting that under the governor, Bayelsa has witnessed a positive paradigm shift through several people-oriented and key infrastructural projects.

Obesi vowed to work assiduously towards the successful re-election of President Bola Tinubu and other party flag-bearers in the state.

“I am a grassroots mobiliser, and I know I have a lot of work to do to ensure that the President wins Bayelsa State and that everyone contesting under the flag of the All Progressives Congress wins. That I have taken upon myself since the party has welcomed me into their fold.”

Receiving the defectors, State Chairman Hon. Warman Weri Ogoriba, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Ayobegha James, commended him for choosing the right path, adding that their arrival had further strengthened the party ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Also speaking, the member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ayibanengiyefa Egba, and the Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Hon. Faith Zibs, noted that the APC remains the party to beat at the forthcoming elections, owing to the massive projects and development witnessed across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, High Chief Collins Cocodia, also commended the defectors and noted that the APC was more united than before.

He urged all stakeholders to work hand in glove to ensure the party succeeds at the forthcoming general elections.

The Political Adviser concluded by reassuring the party faithful of the commitment of the governor, Senator Douye Diri, and his Deputy, Pastor Peter Akpe, to the continuous delivery of the dividends of democracy, the completion of ongoing projects, and the improvement of human capacity development until the end of his tenure.