From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Accord Party has disowned Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as its 2027 presidential candidate, declaring that it does not have a standard bearer.

The party explained that the purported presidential primary at which he emerged as the “presidential candidate of Accord” was not conducted by it and has no effect whatsoever.

Its National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbuden, in a statement yesterday, claimed that the exercise was a fanfare by his supporters which should not be misconstrued as the party’s presidential primary.

Mgbuden stated that on 26th May 2026, Olawepo-Hashim wrote to the party expressing interest in contesting for president, which was received after the expiration of the approved timeline and could not be processed as a valid application under the party’s presidential nomination process.

According to him, it was after the elapse of the party’s timeframe for the purchase of the expression of interest and nomination forms, and the screening of any aspirant for president, that Olawepo-Hashim paid for the said forms into the party’s bank account.

He added that the party instructed its bankers to reverse the payments of N10,000,000.00 and N40,000,000.00 expression of interest and nomination forms fees to the originating bank.

He stressed that the party also turned down Olawepo-Hashim’s request to be declared the party’s presidential candidate on the basis that no other aspirant had presented himself or herself for nomination, as eligibility to participate in the nomination process was predicated upon full compliance with the requirements contained in Accord’s guidelines, including collection of expression of interest and nomination forms.

He said: “Accord did not have a presidential aspirant, let alone a presidential candidate, within the party’s approved guidelines, timetable, and schedule of activities for the conduct of the presidential nomination process, as duly communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The party upholds strict internal democracy in its activities, including the nomination process.

“Whilst numerous aspirants rushed to purchase Accord’s expression of interest and nomination forms for governorship, state house of assembly, house of representatives and senate, no aspirant purchased expression of interest and nomination forms for president within the party’s electoral guidelines timeframe.

“Accordingly, the electoral umpire was duly notified of the cancellation of the party’s scheduled presidential primary.”

He declared: “Accord has no presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. The party, however, nominated candidates for governorship and legislative offices.”