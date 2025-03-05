From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Think Tank (ATT) has commended President Bola Tinubu for ensuring that food prices remained stable and, in some cases, even declined during this year’s Ramadan.

A statement by ATT’s Chief Convener, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, noted that this is the first time in Nigeria’s history that food prices have dropped instead of rising sharply during Ramadan.

“This is happening, yet nobody is praising Tinubu. But, if prices were going up, people would be quick to condemn him. For the first time in our country’s history, food prices are coming down, but those who should acknowledge this are silent,” the statement read.

Yakubu emphasised that while price reductions vary across regions, food has become more affordable this Ramadan compared to previous years.

The group also highlighted the recent drop in fuel prices, attributing it to local refining efforts. According to ATT, petrol refined in Nigeria now sells between ₦825 and ₦865 per litre, which is cheaper than imported fuel.

“We expect Nigerians to appreciate President Tinubu because there are no fuel queues or scarcity, and Nigeria is now exporting refined petroleum products to Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” the statement added.

Additionally, ATT expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic performance, noting that the Naira has strengthened significantly, reaching an eight-month high of ₦1,458 to $1, making it one of the world’s best-performing currencies in 2025.

The group urged Nigerians to support local businesses and government policies that drive economic growth, encouraging citizens to choose local brands like Glo over MTN and Dangote fuel over imported petrol.

They also praised the ₦54.99 trillion 2025 budget, recently signed into law by President Tinubu, and noted that Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.84 percent in 2024, setting the stage for even greater economic progress in 2025.

“We should be proud to be Nigerians under President Tinubu’s leadership. His administration is working tirelessly to fix our dear country, and we pray for continued peace, progress and prosperity,” the statement concluded.