•Restrict movement

By Christopher Oji

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Olohundare Jimoh, has promised residents of Lagos a peaceful and secure environment for the upcoming local government elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025. He gave the assurance during a press briefing following a coordinated multi-agency “Show of Force” across the state.

CP Jimoh stated that the command has concluded extensive preparations for all phases of the election;pre-election, election day, and post-election emphasizing that security agencies have been strategically deployed to all the 13,003 polling units across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

“We have planned meticulously. From the primaries and campaigns down to the elections, we are ready. This operational readiness is not by accident but a product of deliberate planning, inter-agency collaboration, and stakeholder engagement,” he said.

The Commissioner noted that the restriction of vehicular movement earlier scheduled from 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on election day has now been adjusted to start from 6:00 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m., following consultations with key stakeholders. The review, he said, takes into account essential movements for medical emergencies and international travel.

CP Jimoh emphasized that adequate security personnel, including over 20,000 officers and specialized units from the Nigerian Police, have been mobilized. In addition, detachments from sister security agencies, including the military, Navy, and civil defence corps, have been deployed to strategic locations to reinforce security and surveillance.

“The military remains a critical partner and is already involved in joint operations such as marine patrols with the police to secure coastal and riverine areas. We have made secret deployments at sensitive flashpoints across the state to ensure safety and prevent any breakdown of law and order,” he said.

Jimoh warned political actors and their supporters against acts of violence, ballot snatching, or disruption of the electoral process, stressing that anyone caught would be prosecuted according to the law. He also reaffirmed that the police would provide special assistance to vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, to ensure their safe participation.

Addressing concerns raised by civil society organisations about the impartiality of the police, Jimoh maintained that the command remains apolitical, professional, and committed to upholding the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“We have not received any petition or evidence of compromise against this command. We are not working for any political party. Our duty is to protect the electoral process and enforce the law. Any insinuation of bias is unfounded and appears to be a ploy to discredit the process,” he stated.

He further revealed that elite tactical units such as the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Strike Force, and Anti-Riot Units are on standby to respond swiftly to any security threat before, during, or after the elections.

He concluded with a strong appeal to all political stakeholders and voters to conduct themselves peacefully and abide by the rules of engagement. “This election is about grassroots governance. The people must be allowed to freely choose their leaders. Lagos is safe, and we are ready to protect the will of the people,” he affirmed.