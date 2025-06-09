By John Ogunsemore

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man with nine packs of cigarettes worth N90,000 allegedly stolen from a supermarket in Falomo, Ikoyi area of the state.

In a Facebook post, the RRS said its patrol team arrested the suspect (name withheld) at 5:30 pm on Sunday.

According to the squad, one pack of the cigarettes costs N10,000, which brings the total worth of the stolen cigarettes to N90,000.

The RRS said the suspect has been handed over to Falomo Police Division.

The post reads, “Around 5:30 p.m this evening, our patrol team arrested a suspected thief with nine packs of cigarette stolen from a supermarket (name withheld).

“He was trying to escape when he ran into our patrol team in Falomo Under Bridge, Falomo, Lagos.

“A pack of the cigarette is worth N10,000.

“He has been handed over to Falomo Police Division.”