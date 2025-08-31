By John Ogunsemore

BBNaija 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has lost her sister, Ruth Otabor.

Lawyers to the Otabor family, Eko Solicitors & Advocates, confirmed Ruth’s demise in a statement issued Sunday evening.

According to the statement, Ruth died at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The statement urged the public to accord the family some privacy as it mourns the departed.

“The funeral arrangement will be communicated to the public in due course,” the statement further reads.

Ruth’s death comes weeks after being hit by a trailer allegedly belonging to Dangote Group near Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State.

The August 13 incident left her hospitalised and led to the eventual amputation of her leg.

Meanwhile, Dangote Industries mourned Ruth’s death in a statement shared on its verified Facebook page on Sunday.

The statement signed by the company’s management read, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State.

“On behalf of the entire Dangote Group, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Since the accident, our officials and insurance partners have been by her side, covering all financial and medical costs and supporting her family.

“Arrangements had been made for her to be flown to India for advanced treatment, pending medical clearance from her doctors.

“Sadly, despite these efforts and Ruth’s brave fight to live, we lost her today.

“At Dangote Group, safety, accountability, and compassion remain at the core of our operations. We remain committed to strengthening our safety systems and supporting those affected in moments of tragedy. May God grant her mercy and eternal rest.”