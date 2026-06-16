Actor Baba Ijesha welcomes baby boy

Nollywood star Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, has announced the birth of his son.

The actor announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday, along with maternity photos of himself and his wife.

Baba Ijesha expressed his appreciation to God for the new addition to his family by revealing his son’s name, King Kagar Omiyinka.

He wrote, “In quiet ways, in unseen ways, God has been writing a story only He could tell. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy.

“God gave me more than I prayed for. My ever beautiful wife, strong Jagaban, Abikese de mi owo, @ceolumineeofficial, who became the mother of my son, King Kagar Omiyinka.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry, many of whom took to the comment section to celebrate the couple.

Baba Ijesha regained his freedom in November 2025 after serving a prison sentence following his conviction in a child sexual assault case.