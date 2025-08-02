By Bolaji Okunola

Legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who died on July 3, 2025, will be buried on August 22.

According to a statement from the family, the remains of Rufai’s body will be interred on Friday, August 22.

Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), which recently paid a condolence visit to the goalkeeper’s family home at Amuwo Odofin Estate in Lagos, has called on all soccer enthusiasts to extend supportive hands to the family.

The body, however, tasked the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the National Sports Commission, and the Nigeria Football Federation to show support to the bereaved family.

“This is a clarion call to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the National Sports Commission, and the Nigeria Football Federation.

“Iconic ex-international goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, deserves nothing less than a carnival-like, befitting burial from the people of Nigeria and our great country. This is to show our appreciation for a patriotic, dedicated, and totally committed servant who gave his all in the line of duty for Nigeria.

“We therefore call on the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mr Shehu Dikko; and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, to brace up and support the Rufai family—who appear to have been abandoned after initial condolence visits,” the group stated.

The PFAN delegation at the condolence visit included 1st Vice President, Clement Temile, Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of PFAN, Taju Disu, PFAN National Treasurer, Princewill Gbogbodu, and a PFAN Board of Trustees member, Tajudeen Ajide.