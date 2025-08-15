Former Nigeria coach José Peseiro has thrown his weight behind Inter Milan’s interest in Ademola Lookman, describing the Atalanta winger as a player capable of making an immediate impact in Serie A.

Speaking from Lisbon, Peseiro, who coached Lookman between 2022 and 2024, highlighted both the player’s talent and his determination to succeed at the highest level.

“Ademola was destined for the top from his early years in England,” Peseiro said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He grew up hearing people say he’d become a Premier League star and even became an Under-20 World Cup winner.

“When he wasn’t called up again, he chose the Nigerian national team, a team he adores because of his parents.

“To understand who Ademola is, you have to focus on this moment: he suffered a harsh rejection, it was a moment of pain and anguish.

“His desire for redemption was born there, now he wants to prove he’s a top-tier European player like Inter. And for me, he is 100%.”

Peseiro emphasized Lookman’s technical abilities, particularly his shooting and versatility.

“His shooting ability. The fact that, little by little over the years, he’s developed a keen eye for goal: now, if you let him turn for a moment, he’ll immediately find the corner of the net.

“He’s good as a winger, but as a second striker he can cause more disruption. With Lautaro and Thuram, it’s not impossible, in fact…”

Addressing the potential €50 million (approximately N90 billion in Nigerian currency) transfer fee, Peseiro dismissed concerns about cost, underlining the player’s quality and adaptability.

“The price reflects his enormous quality and his ability to adapt to the playing style.

“Age doesn’t matter: Inter want to win immediately, they’re not thinking about selling him.”

Beyond his on-field abilities, Peseiro highlighted Lookman’s character.

“I don’t know, but he’s a very quiet person. He’s not particularly sociable or outgoing, but he has personality.

“He even shared his insecurities with me. He listens and reflects, those are rare qualities.”

On the matter of Atalanta issues, Peseiro stated: “I don’t think it’s right to address his problems publicly. These are issues that need to be resolved privately.

“From the outside, his behavior may not seem right, but I can’t judge without knowing all the details.”