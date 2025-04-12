By Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Hon. Muhammad Bello Goronyo has vowed to reclaim power in the state and nationally by the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a quarterly strategic meeting at the PDP State Secretariat, attended by current and former executives, zonal representatives, and local government leaders, Goronyo reviewed the party’s performance and outlined future plans.

“This is our quarterly meeting involving all state executives, zonal representatives, and local government party leaders,” he said. “It is part of our ongoing effort to evaluate our progress and realign our strategies moving forward.”

He dismissed rumours of PDP rebranding or merging with other parties ahead of 2027. “The PDP remains the last man standing among the five political parties registered in 1998. It is a grassroots movement and will continue to operate under its current identity,” he affirmed.

Goronyo criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in Sokoto, alleging poor governance and mismanagement. “Since we left office, governance in Sokoto has taken a step backward,” he said. “This administration is anti-people and anti-progress. From demolishing small businesses to failing to generate employment, their policies have only worsened the living conditions of the people.”

He also slammed the financial state of local governments. “In the past two years, there have been no significant projects in any of the 23 local governments,” he stated. “They claim to be saving funds but struggle to pay salaries when allocations are delayed. The local governments are broke.”

On security, Goronyo challenged federal claims of improvement. “Killings and kidnappings occur daily, and there’s no effective response from the government,” he said. “Security is a constitutional responsibility, and they are failing in that duty.”

Despite internal and external challenges, he remained confident. “We are not sitting idle. We are actively sensitising our members and intensifying our strategic planning. By the grace of God, the PDP will deliver in 2027, in Sokoto and across Nigeria,” he concluded.