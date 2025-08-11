From Isaac Anumihe and Ezekwesiri Olileanya, Abuja

The controversy ignited by the allegations of preferential treatment given to Mr Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, is yet to end, as the investigation panel set up by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Monday, August 11, probed the veracity of the claim.

At the Independent Investigative Panel on the alleged corruption, abuse of power, torture, cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment against the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the secretary of the panel, Dr Uju Agomoh, said that apart from investigating the circumstances that led to Bobrisky’s treatment, the panel would also find out if he truly served his sentence.

Also, it would ascertain the veracity of the claim that an inmate in the Kuje post-torture centre was intimidated, threatened and defrauded by the officer in charge and examine violations of laid-down rules and regulations governing the conduct of correctional officers and the treatment of inmates.

Other mandates of the panel include identifying hindrances to the effective implementation of the Legislative and Correctional Services Act 2019, particularly regarding the actualisation of the objectives under Section 2 Sub 1 A, B and C.

“Ensuring compliance with international human rights standards and good correctional practices, providing an enabling platform for the implementation of non-custodian measures, enhancing the focus on corrections and promoting the reformation, rehabilitation and integration of offenders,” she said

Other mandates are to establish institutional, systemic and societal mechanisms to address the high number of persons subject to torture; define activities and processes within the correctional system that encourage corruption or treatment and welfare of inmates and staff and human rights violations; and provide strategic recommendations for promoting correctional best practices that are mandatory in correctional standards.

“The first aspect of the acts has been conducted, but it is important to understand that in relation to the scope and in looking at the two specific cases which were assigned to the Act, the order that was stated here in terms of referencing is the review of all documents regarding cases of corruption, torture, cruelty, inhumane and degrading treatment reported by inmates or other credible sources brought to the attention of the state. Then examine the organisational culture, policies and practices within the correctional facility that may contribute to human rights violations,” she said.

Earlier, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, who doubles as the chairperson of the panel, had ordered NCoS to move out inmates in the Abeokuta facility within four weeks because of the poor sanitary conditions there.

She also directed the service to send to the ministry the status of all the booster homes within two weeks as well as define the status of the Ilorin booster centre.

“I would like to state emphatically that setting up this investigative panel is not merely an administrative exercise. It is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice.

“As the Ministry of Interior and as a nation, we recognise that the credibility of our correctional system is central to the rule of law, the security sector, and indeed to public confidence in governance,” she noted.

In September 2024, Tunji-Ojo had suspended several officers overseeing the Maximum and Minimum Custodial Centres in Kirikiri, Lagos State, following allegations of misconduct involving the handling of cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Consequently, he set up an investigative panel to unravel the veracity of the preferential treatment of Bobrisky.

Tunji-Ojo noted that the need for a holistic approach to unravel the issues being investigated, through an empirical and fact-finding process, will proffer lasting solutions to the challenges.

“We want to really reform the correctional service. Your core responsibility is to investigate specific allegations of corruption, torture, and mistreatment of inmates by correctional officers, especially the immediate one on Bobrisky, which I expect to be out in two weeks,” he said