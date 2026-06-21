Oyo kidnap: Family regains freedom after Sunday Igboho’s ultimatum

21 June 2026 8:13 am WAT

Lawrence Agbo By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Oyo kidnap Sunday Igboho’

By Lawrence Agbo

Residents of Igboho, Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State, have celebrated the reported release of a family that was allegedly abducted by kidnappers in the community.

The victims, said to include a pregnant woman, her children and a sibling, were reportedly freed after Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, issued a two-hour ultimatum over their continued captivity.

Videos circulating on social media showed residents gathered in large numbers, singing and dancing as news of the family’s return spread through the town.

The circumstances surrounding the victims’ release were not immediately clear as of the time of filing this report.

Their reported freedom came hours after Igboho confronted leaders of the Fulani community in Igboho over allegations of abduction and insecurity in the area.

In an earlier viral video, the activist accused some members of the community of being connected to kidnappings and attacks on residents.

Other News

He expressed anger over reports that a pregnant woman and a person who allegedly took ransom money to secure the victims’ release were killed during the abduction ordeal.

“The person who brought the ransom, you still killed him and spared only one person,” Igboho said.

He warned that kidnapping and killings would no longer be tolerated in Igboho, saying he had exercised restraint following appeals by traditional rulers in the community.

“I am Sunday Igboho. I am calm because my fathers asked me to be calm with you. Let this be the last time such a thing will happen,” he said.

Igboho thereafter gave community leaders two hours to ensure the release of the remaining abducted persons, warning that failure to do so would attract consequences.

He also threatened to move against locations he alleged were being used as hideouts by those behind the kidnappings.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Ben Nwoye

23rd June 2026

Related News