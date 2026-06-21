Oyo kidnap: Family regains freedom after Sunday Igboho’s ultimatum

By Lawrence Agbo

Residents of Igboho, Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State, have celebrated the reported release of a family that was allegedly abducted by kidnappers in the community.

The victims, said to include a pregnant woman, her children and a sibling, were reportedly freed after Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, issued a two-hour ultimatum over their continued captivity.

Videos circulating on social media showed residents gathered in large numbers, singing and dancing as news of the family’s return spread through the town.

The circumstances surrounding the victims’ release were not immediately clear as of the time of filing this report.

Their reported freedom came hours after Igboho confronted leaders of the Fulani community in Igboho over allegations of abduction and insecurity in the area.

In an earlier viral video, the activist accused some members of the community of being connected to kidnappings and attacks on residents.

He expressed anger over reports that a pregnant woman and a person who allegedly took ransom money to secure the victims’ release were killed during the abduction ordeal.

“The person who brought the ransom, you still killed him and spared only one person,” Igboho said.

He warned that kidnapping and killings would no longer be tolerated in Igboho, saying he had exercised restraint following appeals by traditional rulers in the community.

“I am Sunday Igboho. I am calm because my fathers asked me to be calm with you. Let this be the last time such a thing will happen,” he said.

Igboho thereafter gave community leaders two hours to ensure the release of the remaining abducted persons, warning that failure to do so would attract consequences.

He also threatened to move against locations he alleged were being used as hideouts by those behind the kidnappings.