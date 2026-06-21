NNPP solicitors write INEC to stop dealing with impostors

Solicitors to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding that the commission cease all correspondence on electoral processes with impostors not recognised by subsisting judgments of the courts submitted to it.

The party made the demand on Saturday in Lagos in a letter to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, with attention to the Director of Litigation on Friday.

The letter, titled “Forwarding of Subsisting Judgments and Court Orders on the Leadership of NNPP”, was signed by the party’s solicitors, Rex Firma LP, on Saturday in Lagos.

“No access code, nomination portal credential, authentication key, candidate-upload authorisation or similar electoral privileges should be issued by INEC to any purported rival faction unrecognised by subsisting judgments of courts,” they stated.

According to the solicitors, all portal rights and authorisation should be given to the authentic and judicially recognised leadership of the NNPP under the supervision of Dr Boniface Aniebonam, founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

They stated that the commission should cease correspondence with those masquerading as Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, including Dr Ajuji Ahmed, the Kwankwasiya Movement representatives, or any other unauthorised persons.

“We demand that all electoral communications and related privileges concerning the NNPP be restricted exclusively to the duly recognised leadership affirmed by the judgments of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and the Court of Appeal, Owerri.

The solicitors demanded that INEC refrain from recognising, engaging with or acting upon any communication, request, nomination, sponsorship or instruction emanating from any person or group not authorised by the duly recognised National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees of the party.

They said: “INEC must comply fully with judgments and orders of the courts unless and until the same are set aside by a competent appellate court.

“The commission should immediately notify all relevant departments, directorates, electoral officers and personnel responsible for political party administration and candidate nominations of the existence and binding effect of the enclosed judgments and orders.”

The solicitors, referring to numerous correspondences on the issue, insisted that since INEC did not appeal against the judgments directing it to recognise the faction supervised by Aniebonam, it is therefore bound to obey the judgments.

“We consider it necessary to remind the commissioners that by virtue of Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), all authorities and persons are under a constitutional obligation to give effect to decisions of courts of competent jurisdiction.

“Furthermore, the commission has an obligation not to take any step capable of truncating or rendering the current enforcement proceedings nugatory.

“These judgments remain valid, subsisting and binding and collectively preclude the recognition of, or dealing with any faction, group or persons other than the duly recognised leadership of NNPP,” they said.

The solicitors also referred to “the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory delivered on April 3, 2025, in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/5518/2024: NNPP & 20 Ors. v. Chief Dr Boniface O. Aniebonam & 20 Ors.”

They said: “The judgment and orders of the Court of Appeal, Owerri Judicial Division in CA/OW/271/2025 affirming the authority of the Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the validity of actions lawfully taken pursuant to the Constitution of the party.”

“The judgment delivered by Justice B. Kawu on March 16 directing and compelling INEC to recognise and give effect to the leadership of NNPP, duly constituted at its National Convention held in Apapa, Lagos on February 4 and February 5, 2025.

“The court further directed INEC to update and reflect names and particulars of the duly elected NEC in its official records.”

The solicitors noted that the court also restrained INEC from recognising, engaging with or dealing with any other persons or groups purporting to act on behalf of the NNPP, except as may be directed by a competent appellate court.

They said: “As you know, the court additionally directed INEC to accord full and effective recognition to the said leadership for all purposes relating to the administration and electoral affairs of the NNPP.

“It is particularly concerning that persons who have publicly disengaged from the NNPP and aligned themselves with and become actively involved in affairs of the NDC, and have openly associated themselves with political activities outside the NNPP, continue to lay claim to its membership and leadership.

“Having elected to pursue their political activities outside the NNPP, they cannot validly claim authority to represent, act for, nominate candidates on behalf of, or otherwise exercise any rights belonging to the party, especially in the light of the various judgments of the court.

“In particular, we are informed by our client that certain persons associated with Kwankwaso, Bala Mohammed, Dipo Olayoku and the Kwankwasiya Movement are actively seeking access to the commission’s nomination portals.

“Consequently, issuance of such credentials to unauthorised persons would amount to conferring recognition and authority upon such persons in direct contradiction of subsisting judgments and orders binding on the commission.”

The solicitors said any other group, sub-group or person claiming authority through, under or in association with them would be directly inconsistent with and contrary to subsisting judgments and orders of competent courts affirming lawful leadership of the NNPP.